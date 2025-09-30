China’s past and present women golf stars believe the sport in the country will continue to enjoy a golden era in the next decade with the CLPG Tour’s flagship event, the Women’s China Open, driving the growth and raising playing standards both domestically and across the wider Asia-Pacific region.

Feng Shanshan, the country’s most iconic women golfer, may no longer be playing competitively but her trophy-laden career which includes being China’s first major champion, an Olympic Games bronze medallist and winner of 10 LPGA Tour titles now serves as an inspiration to the new generation of talent and rising stars.

The 36-year-old remembers how playing in the Women’s China Open, inaugurated in 2006, and the CLPG Tour had provided the impetus for her to push the boundaries and aim for the stars. This year’s edition will be staged in Shanghai for the first time at the famed Enhance Anting Golf Club from October 17-19.

“Growing up as a young golfer, the Women’s China Open was a tournament that held special meaning for me. The experiences I gained over the years played a pivotal role in shaping my career,” she said.

“In the early days, competing against strong Korean players (in the Open) showed us just how high the standard was, and it motivated me to work harder, stay resilient and keep striving for success. I am proud to see Chinese golfers achieving success on the LPGA Tour, and I believe the future of women’s golf in China is exceptionally bright. Today, we have a growing pool of talented amateurs excelling on the CLPG Tour and winning tournaments, which bodes well for the years ahead. I am confident the next decade will be a remarkable era for women’s golf in China.”

Feng’s assessment is spot on. This season, the current CLPG Tour’s Money List leader is 18-year-old rising star, Wang Zixuan while four teenage amateur golfers – Xu Ying (16), Zhou Shiyuan (15), Ren Yijia (16) and Liu Yujie (15) – have won a combined eight domestic titles against the professionals.

Wang, who has enjoyed one win and three top-10s this season, is determined to follow in the footsteps of Feng, Yin Ruoning, Janet Lin Xiyu and Miranda Wang, who have put the spotlight on China women’s golf through their global achievements. Yin is China’s highest-ranked golfer at World No. 7, Lin emulated Feng’s Olympic bronze medal feat in Paris last summer while Wang broke through for her first LPGA Tour win recently.

“The leading Chinese players are a tremendous source of inspiration,” said Wang. “I truly admire their mental strength under pressure and their resilience. Witnessing the success of top players reminds me that behind every achievement lies countless hours of tedious, grueling practice. This motivates me to devote myself even more wholeheartedly to the sport.”

Wang is keen to claim a first victory at her national Open in Shanghai, two years after she finished runner-up when she was still an amateur. “That result gave me the confidence to turn professional, making this tournament one of the most important starting points of my career,” she said.

Currently on a temporary leave of absence as she prepares to welcome the arrival of her first child, Janet Lin Xiyu used her historic triumph in the 2019 edition as her career launchpad. “Becoming the first Chinese player to win the Women’s China Open was both an honour and a privilege. That achievement will always hold a special place in my heart, and I am proud to have contributed to the growth of our country’s golfing history – something I will cherish for many years to come,” said Lin.

“From the time I began competing, the Women’s China Open stood out as one of the most important tournaments on the calendar. It inspired me to push harder, raise my game and strive for excellence. Like all great national Opens around the world, it has played a pivotal role in developing women’s golf, providing a stage for Chinese players to challenge themselves and aim higher.”

Xu Ying, one of many amateur talents in the China golf talent pipeline, will be striving to lift the prestigious title at Enhance Anting after finishing runner-up to Ji Yuai last year. A recent chance to play alongside Ruoning Yin has given her the determination to emulate her idols.

“Role models like Shanshan, Ruoning and Xiyu are world-class golfers and make us proud as Chinese players. They have set a great example and continue to inspire me to keep moving forward. With many LPGA titles, they have shown young golfers like me what is possible, motivating us to follow in their footsteps and to learn from them,” said Xu.

The China LPG Tour has also provided opportunities for regional golfers from Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia to sharpen their professional teeth, with the likes Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong (Tha), Onkanok Soisuwan (Tha), Kan Bunnabodee (Tha), Jocelyn Chee (Mas), Amanda Tan (Sin) and Patricia Sinolungan (Ina) benefitting immensely.

