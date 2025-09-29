Powerful, connected, versatile: the new Audi Q3 is a confident all-rounder in the compact segment – ready for any everyday challenge. With intelligent driver assistance systems, lighting technology from the full-size class, and a striking design, the Q3 brings premium standards to the road. A journey through the breathtaking beauty of Scotland reveals just how much character it truly holds.

Scotland, Glasgow. Where the River Kelvin flows into the mighty Clyde, stands the Riverside Museum – an architectural masterpiece that combines movement and history. This is the spot where our road trip begins with a special companion: the new Audi Q3.

Its design? Expressive, dynamic, and emotional, with an exciting interplay of sweeping curves and precise lines. From the Riverside Museum, we start our drive into the Scottish Highlands. But first we have to navigate the quirks of a big city that has not always adapted to the demands of modern traffic. In the process, we get to know the new Audi Q3 in all its facets – and how it can support us while driving.

Digital companion for every day

We get settled into the sporty, elegant seats and immerse ourselves in Glasgow’s urban flair. After just a few minutes, it becomes clear that the new Audi Q3 is much more than a means of transportation – it is a digital companion for everyday life.

During a stop in the historic city center, whose roots date back to the 6th century, the park assist plus shows what it can do. It maneuvers the vehicle into even the tightest of spaces with impressive precision. Supported by several ultrasonic sensors and high-resolution cameras, the system recognizes its surroundings in real time and provides clear visual and acoustic feedback – a real advantage when parking in the narrow streets of Scotland’s largest city.

Back on the road, the traffic sign recognition system helps the driver keep an overview of things. For example, speed limits and construction zones are reliably detected and projected directly onto the head-up display – this is particularly helpful for those unfamiliar with the area while driving in dense city traffic.

Even narrow cul-de-sacs pose no problem for the new Audi Q3. The reverse assistant remembers the last 50 meters of the route and steers the vehicle backwards on its own – confidently, safely, and stress-free.

Voice-activated infotainment and climate control

We leave Glasgow behind, and the route takes us west on the M8 – with the Highlands as our destination. We soon turn off towards the location of an iconic scene from James Bond 007: Skyfall, whichhas thrilled millions of moviegoers.

On the three-lane highway, adaptive cruise assist plus takes over: it accelerates, brakes, maintains our lane and speed – thus creating a relaxed, comfortable driving experience. It even assists with lane changes.

While the system takes the pressure off us, we can use the adaptive voice assistant, the Audi assistant. With just a few words, we can adjust the climate control, operate the infotainment system, and, if we like, get information along the route. “Where’s the nearest gas station?” – a short question, a quick answer. The Audi assistant suggests a route, we take it, and we’re ready for the next stage of our trip.

We leave the M8 and join the M898, cross the Clyde, and finally follow the A82, one of the most impressive routes in northern Scotland. The road winds through breathtaking landscapes, past lakes, mountains, and endless expanses.

Despite some faded lane markings, the adaptive cruise assist keeps us safely on course. The adaptive suspension with damper control shows its true brilliance in the many bends: it reacts at lightning speed to changing road conditions, adjusting the damping in a fraction of a second and covering a wide spread between comfort and dynamics. The result: smooth cruising over uneven asphalt and precise handling in tight corners.

Lighting technology debut in the compact segment

We follow the A82 for around two and a half hours before turning onto an inconspicuous side road in the afternoon. It takes us along the River Etive – and straight to a place that made movie history: here, amidst the rugged beauty of the picturesque Glen Etive valley, James Bond once confronted his past. The waterfall that rushes into the depths there is not only a natural wonder, but is also one of the most impressive backdrops from Skyfall.

After our detour into the world of 007, we make our way back to Glasgow. The sun slowly disappears behind the mountains, fog rolls in, and dusk bathes the Highlands in a mystical light – perfect conditions to experience the impressive lighting technology of the new Audi Q3.

While the digital daytime running lights with 23 segments per side and individually selectable light signatures attracted attention on our outward journey, the digital Matrix LED lights now take center stage in the dark. The new micro-LED module is a novelty in the compact segment; it is being used for the first time in the Q3.

Each of the headlights contains 25,600 micro-LEDs across a width of just 13 millimeters. Each individual LED measures just 40 micrometers – about half the thickness of a human hair. This results in exceptionally precise and high-contrast illumination of the lane, even in adverse weather conditions.

A quick stop, one last look back: the OLED rear lights of the new Audi Q3 make a strong visual statement with their continuous LED light strip and illuminated rings. Back on the highway, two more exciting headlight features spring into action: firstly, the lane light, which illuminates our own lane and precisely lights up both lanes when we change lanes. Secondly, the orientation light, which always shows us where we are within our own lane. Together these functions not only increase safety but also look impressive from both the driver’s and passenger’s seat.

And impressive it was, this short but beautiful trip through Glasgow and the Scottish Highlands in the new Audi Q3.

