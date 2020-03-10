The FA of Selangor (FA Selangor) announced that Digi Telecommunication Sdn Bhd (Digi), Malaysia’s largest network is the official telco partner for the Red Giants squad this season.

This is the second year Digi is partnering with FA Selangor as the telco company continues to support the local football scene.

As a partner, Digi will get to build its brand affinity among Red Giants fans who are also Digi customers through marketing opportunities and in-stadium branding, including having Digi’s corporate logo displayed on Selangor team’s jerseys.

The partnership also gives Digi the chance to engage and reward its customers with exclusive home match experiences and special FAS promotions such as discounted priced tickets redeemable through MyDigi Rewards.

According to FAS Secretary-General, Dr. Johan Kamal Hamidon, partnership such as this will provide an avenue for corporate companies to give more benefits and on-ground activities to their customers in their own way.

“FA Selangor is excited to once again working hand in hand with Digi to give add-on values to our customers. Do rest assured that there are more rewarding programs are planned for the Red Giants fans, especially to the Digi subscribers,” said Johan.

He added, “Hopefully, this partnership will be an eye-opener for other corporate identities to come together and provide a better service in rewarding their customers, as what is being done by Digi. FA Selangor would like to take this opportunity to thank Digi for the trust invested to us in order to empower the state football scene and at the same time, hope that more corporate identity to come forward and help FAS to restore the Red Giants back to its glory days.”

Digi’s Head of Marketing Services, Bernard Lee said, “We are happy to renew our partnership with the Red Giants team as the official telco partner this season. We have always believed that sports like football unites Malaysians and is able to bring different people with different background together for one common goal, resonating well with Digi’s aim to connect people to what matters most. On behalf of Digi, I would like to thank FAS management for giving us this opportunity to reach out to our customers in a space which matters to them and where they are most comfortable. It is also a privilege for us to work with a like-minded team that is always innovative and unafraid to try new ways that can give greater value and better user experience to their die-hard fans.”

As Malaysia’s largest network, Digi provides mobile connectivity and internet services for more than 11.3 million with their solid 4G LTE network and was awarded the Best Cellular Service Provider (MNO) in Malaysia during last year’s MCMC Star Rating Award ceremony.