Selangor MAC made it a fabulous double in 2022 when they won the CUCKOO Malaysia Futsal Cup (MFC) to add to the Malaysia Premier Futsal League (MPFL) crown they won earlier in the year.

In what was a fitting finale last night between two of the most ambitious clubs in Malaysia, Selangor MAC kept their nerves intact after falling behind in the first half when Ridzwan Bakri fired Pahang Rangers into the lead with a 20th-minute finish.

But Selangor MAC fought back off a brace each from Khairul Effendy Bahrin (21st and 30th minute) and Firdaus Ambiah (30th and 37th) for the win.

Pahang Rangers’ other goals were scored by Farhan Khairul Anuar (37th) and Akmarulnizam Idris (40th).

In the meantime, Selangor TOT beat Pulau Pinang 3-2 to take the third spot, off goals from Aidil Shahril Rosli (10th), Hazreen Ali (25th) and Hazizi Mansor (40th).

Pulau Pinang were on target through Nazrin Ashraf Radzi (9th) and Amirul Radzi (12th).

CUCKOO MALAYSIA FUTSAL CUP 2022

RESULTS

FINAL: Selangor MAC 4-3 Pahang Rangers

THIRD & FOURTH PLACING: Selangor TOT 3-2 Pulau Pinang

#AFF

#FAM

Like this: Like Loading...