A double from Faisal Halim led Malaysia to a 4-0 win over Cambodia in a friendly here last night at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

The first was a curling shot from the outside of his right foot at the end of the Cambodian box in the 11th minute as he then snuck in the second goal just before the break.

The 24-year-old then provided the assist for Lee Tuck’s goal for Malaysia in the 38th minute as Stuart Wilkins then wrapped it with a pouncing finish four minutes to the end.

Both Malaysia and Cambodia are preparing for the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 which will start in less than two weeks.

