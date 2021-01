The FA of Malaysia (FAM) have officially announced Datuk Ong Kim Swee as their new Technical Director.

The 50-year-old former Malaysia head coach assumed the post left vacant by Peter de Roo.

Kim Swee started his coaching career with Melaka before going through the mill with the Bukit Jalil Sports School (SSBJ) and then the Harimau Muda squad.

Kim Swee won the SEA Games gold medal at the 2011 SEA Games in Jakarta, Indonesia and then the silver medal at the 2017 SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur.

