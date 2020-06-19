The FA of Singapore (FAS) have announced today, guidelines and measures for the safe return to footballing activities as sports and recreation facilities reopen for Phase 2 Safe Transition.
In consultation with relevant authorities such as Sport Singapore and in compliance with recommended advisories, the guidelines specify general hygiene, training and safe management measures for the general community, social and grassroots participants, amateur clubs participating in FAS-organised leagues and specifically for Singapore Premier League (SPL) clubs.
Across all levels, individuals are expected to maintain high levels of personal hygiene at all times.
This includes following good hand washing practices, wearing face masks unless doing strenuous activities and strictly no sharing of personal equipment such as towels, water bottles, exercise bands, yoga mats and bibs.
Training equipment used for football drills and practice sessions must also be disinfected after each use.
All players, coaches and officials will be required to download and activate the TraceTogether app as well as perform SafeEntry check-in and outs for all training sessions in compliance with the respective venue requirements. Individuals must also maintain a social distance of at least two metres at all times during the activity sessions.
No more than five individuals in a group will be allowed for all social footballing activities, while organised activities conducted by clubs, academies or any bodies including schools and organisations may accommodate up to five players and one coach per group.
Small-sided football activities and team training sessions taking place at either private or public sports venues should adhere to the respective field set-up guidelines on playing areas and management, which include having a defined entry and exit for each playing area and ensuring a minimal distance of three metres between each playing area.
In addition to the above guidelines, clubs taking part in the SPL and FAS-organised activities, such as the amateur leagues, are required to submit their training plans to the FAS prior to their training sessions. All teams are expected to provide details on their appointed Safe Management Officer, the prescribed group rosters, training venue(s) and a summary of their training plans.
Players and coaches are discouraged from heading drills, throw-ins and physical contact during training and are advised to minimise any handling or usage of equipment.
These guidelines are to be adhered to by all participants, venue operators, clubs and academies who conduct footballing activities without compromise to ensure the safety of all participants and minimise the risk of communal infections.
These measures will be reviewed from time to time, and the FAS, together with the respective authorities will assess the implementation and adherence of the measures in place as well as the broader COVID-19 situation at the time before any changes are made.
The FAS urges all our stakeholders, including the general public to continue being vigilant and observe these safe distancing measures in place to minimise community transmissions. Together, we shall remain #ONESTRONG to overcome these difficult times.