The FA of Singapore (FAS) have announced today, guidelines and measures for the safe return to footballing activities as sports and recreation facilities reopen for Phase 2 Safe Transition.

In consultation with relevant authorities such as Sport Singapore and in compliance with recommended advisories, the guidelines specify general hygiene, training and safe management measures for the general community, social and grassroots participants, amateur clubs participating in FAS-organised leagues and specifically for Singapore Premier League (SPL) clubs.

Across all levels, individuals are expected to maintain high levels of personal hygiene at all times.

This includes following good hand washing practices, wearing face masks unless doing strenuous activities and strictly no sharing of personal equipment such as towels, water bottles, exercise bands, yoga mats and bibs.

Training equipment used for football drills and practice sessions must also be disinfected after each use.

All players, coaches and officials will be required to download and activate the TraceTogether app as well as perform SafeEntry check-in and outs for all training sessions in compliance with the respective venue requirements. Individuals must also maintain a social distance of at least two metres at all times during the activity sessions.

No more than five individuals in a group will be allowed for all social footballing activities, while organised activities conducted by clubs, academies or any bodies including schools and organisations may accommodate up to five players and one coach per group.

Small-sided football activities and team training sessions taking place at either private or public sports venues should adhere to the respective field set-up guidelines on playing areas and management, which include having a defined entry and exit for each playing area and ensuring a minimal distance of three metres between each playing area.