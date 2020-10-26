A second win of the season brings the Italian right into title contention as Mir extends his Championship lead

Faultless Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) didn’t put a foot wrong on a formidable Sunday afternoon to claim his second victory of 2020 at the Gran Premio Liqui Moly de Teruel. It was a classy and faultless ride from the Italian as he leads Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Alex Rins over the line by two seconds, with Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) picking up another P3 at MotorLand to extend his Championship lead in yet another dramatic premier class race.