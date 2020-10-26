Two matches will be played on the opening day of the Philippines Football League brought to you by Qatar Airways 2020 season on Wednesday, 28 October 2020 at the PFF National Training Centre in Carmona, Cavite.

United City FC take on Azkals Development Team at 4:30 p.m., before Kaya FC Iloilo and Maharlika Manila battle it out in the 8 p.m. match.

Stallion Laguna FC and Mendiola FC kick off their season on Saturday 31 October 2020. Stallion faces against Maharlika and at 4:30 pm, followed by Mendiola and United City at 8 pm.

The fixtures were amended to accommodate the further antigen testing of the six PFL clubs inside the “bubble” at Seda Nuvali in Santa Rosa, Laguna.

PHILIPPINES FOOTBALL LEAGUE 2020

FIXTURES

