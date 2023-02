FC Portu Taibessi will take on Aitana in the opening match of the 2023 FFTL (FA of Timor Leste) Football League (Liga Futebol de Timor Leste) on Friday, 17 February 2023.

On Saturday, Coracao FC will play Karketu Dili FC while on Sunday, AS Ponta Leste will be up against Academica FC.

All matches will be played at the Estadium Municipal Dili.

#AFF

#FFTL

