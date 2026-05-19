LE CASTELLET, FRANCE – APRIL 21: A general view of the GEN4 Formula E car during the Formula E GEN4 Launch at Circuit Paul Ricard on April 21, 2026 in Le Castellet, France. (Photo by Simon Galloway/LAT Images)

For the first time in its history, Formula E will join the Goodwood Festival of Speed, one of motorsport’s most iconic events, as an Official Partner. Aligning with this year’s theme, ‘The Rivals – Epic Racing Duels’, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will showcase over a decade of electric evolution, through a landmark display featuring every generation of Formula E car, from GEN1 through to the all-new GEN4, set to debut next season.

All four generations of Formula E machinery will take to the hill climb simultaneously, providing a live visual timeline of the Championship’s rapid technological ascent.

Fans can get up-close with the full lineage of cars via a dedicated showcase in the Ballroom Paddock throughout the weekend. While the earlier generations move to static display, the GEN4 will take centre stage.

Held annually at the 12,000-acre Goodwood Estate in West Sussex, Goodwood Festival of Speed is a four-day celebration that brings together the past, present, and future of motorsport taking place on Thursday 9 July – Sunday 12 July 2026.

Set for its racing debut in the 2026/27 Season, the GEN4 machine reaches speeds of over 335kph and 0-200kph in 4.4 seconds, with a 71% increase in power in ATTACK MODE compared to its predecessor. It will have power steering and an ergonomic cockpit redesign re-engineering the sport for inclusivity at elite level.

Further announcements regarding driver lineups, guest appearances, and specific activation schedules will be released in the coming weeks.

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