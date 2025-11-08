Malaysia’s homegrown badminton brand FELET welcomes another major signing, officially announcing the Olympic silver medalist Tan Wee Kiong and his current partner Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub to its athlete lineup.

Currently ranked World No. 25, Tan Wee Kiong and Azriyn join a growing roster of world-class players under the FELET brand, which already includes Indonesia’s men’s doubles pair Sabar Karyaman Gutama & Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani, Hong Kong’s men’s singles ace Ng Ka Long Angus, Thailand’s women’s singles star Busanan Ongbamrungphan, Malaysia’s own Goh V Shem, Korea’s Choi Sol Gyu, Indonesia’s rising singles talent Christian Adinata, and Chinese Taipei’s men’s doubles Su Ching Heng & Lin Bing Wei.

FELET had previously signed Rio 2016 Olympic silver medalist Goh V Shem, leading fans to wonder whether the iconic men’s doubles duo might reunite under the same brand. Addressing the speculation, Tan clarified, “There are currently no such plans.”

“At the moment, there’s no plan for that… Although we are now both under FELET, my partnership with Azriyn has been going very smoothly. I’m grateful for the sponsor’s trust and support. We’ll continue to work hard and aim for even better results in upcoming tournaments,” said Tan.

He added that joining FELET represents not only a professional step but also a personal connection.

“I’m very happy to join the FELET family. This brand originates from Muar, a place I’ve been familiar with since childhood. FELET is a proud Malaysian brand that has grown from Muar to the international stage — and representing Malaysia globally makes me feel truly proud.”

Azriyn echoed his partner’s excitement, highlighting FELET’s professional research and development capabilities as a key factor behind his decision.

“The FELET team is extremely professional in equipment development. Their rackets and gear are designed perfectly for professional players’ needs. I have full confidence in their technical expertise,” he said.

While a reunion is not on the cards for now, both Tan Wee Kiong and Goh V Shem being part of the same brand once again has certainly reignited excitement among badminton fans.

