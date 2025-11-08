The Team Peugeot TotalEnergies achieved its best qualifying performance of the season by placing both PEUGEOT 9X8 on the second row of the starting grid.

Malthe Jakobsen (#94) set the third-fastest time in Hyperpole (1:47.166), just ahead of teammate Jean-Eric Vergne (#93).

For the seventh time in eight qualifying sessions this season, Team Peugeot TotalEnergies reached the Hyperpole shootout.

As in the three Free Practice sessions held since yesterday on the Bahrain International Circuit, both PEUGEOT 9X8 once again demonstrated their performance level in the qualifying session for the 8 Hours of Bahrain.

In the sunset qualifying session, Jean-Eric Vergne (#93) and Malthe Jakobsen (#94) improved their lap times steadily, finishing inside the top 10 to earn a place in the coveted Hyperpole—for the seventh time this season.

JEV and Malthe then returned to the track for a ten-minute Hyperpole shootout, each at the wheel of a PEUGEOT 9X8 fitted with four new Medium tyres.

With a 1:47.166, Malthe Jakobsen secured P3, giving Team Peugeot TotalEnergies its best qualifying result of the season, while teammate Jean-Eric Vergne took P4 (1:47.208), placing the second PEUGEOT 9X8 right behind him.

The 8 Hours of Bahrain, the final round of the 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), will get underway tomorrow, Saturday 8 November at 14:00 local time (12:00 CET).

Jean-Marc Finot, Senior VP Stellantis Motorsport

“Our two cars confirmed the strong and consistent pace shown since the start of the weekend in Bahrain. Malthe and Jean-Eric did a great job in Hyperpole. We’re only a few tenths away from the front row, which is very promising for tomorrow’s race. It should be an exciting one for the fans.”

Jean-Eric Vergne (PEUGEOT 9X8 #93)

“It was a great qualifying session for the whole team. We’re in a really good position to start the race. Now we need to keep up this strong form tomorrow and finish the season on a high.”

Malthe Jakobsen (PEUGEOT 9X8 #94)

“It was a really fun late afternoon in the car for me. My goal was to make the top 10 in qualifying—it was close, maybe I could have played it a bit safer. P3 in Hyperpole is our best result of the season. Tomorrow it’s going to be very hot, and tyre management will be key.”

