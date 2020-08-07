The Portuguese Authorities and Autodromo Internacional do Algarve officials have informed the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) and Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO) to have a limited number of spectators to be welcomed to the Motul Portuguese Round this weekend as a pilot program welcoming fans back to the Portuguese sporting events. Following strict protocols set by the national health authorities, spectators will be able to get trackside and witness the 2020 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship.



This government authorization will allow this round to be a test and example for future events in the territory permitting the fans to attend the event from the grandstands. The number of spectators allowed is 250 each day, starting on Friday and the fans will be in the grandstands only. Portuguese Health and Safety protocols along with the AIA Portimao Health and Safety protocols will be followed at all times. Local social distancing measures must be adhered to, along with the remainder of the protocols, such as use of masks (not while respecting social distancing) however must be worn when commuting in the Portimao venue and regular use of anti-bacterial gels and hand sanitisers.



DWO is extremely happy to see some normality returning to the WorldSBK Event, however the situation within the WorldSBK Paddock will remain with the Strict Contingency plan with no interaction regarding the public under any circumstances.



All parties involved are fully committed to follow the contingency plan wishing this is a first step to a brighter future.