FEU crowned PFF Women’s Cup champions

Far Eastern University capped off their season by clinching the PFF Women’s Cup 2022 after a 2-0 win over the University of the Philippines in the final match last Saturday 17 December 2022 at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

It was a fitting season for FEU, which dominated the standings at the start of the season, but saw them slip to third place heading into the knockout stages, where they dispatched Tuloy FC enroute to the championship win over UP. For more, please click on

#AFF

#PFF

Like this: Like Loading...