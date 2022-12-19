With less than a month to go until the opening race of the new season in Mexico City, the Jaguar I-TYPE 6 made its on-track debut with drivers showcasing the unique asymmetric livery of their individual cars.
Across eight sessions, the Jaguar TCS Racing team had a positive test, gathering a wealth of learnings from the new lighter, faster and more efficient race car. With the addition of a front powertrain, new tyres, and more regenerative braking capacity than ever before, the test was an opportunity for the team to further understand the race car and optimise the set-up.
Consistency in Jaguar TCS Racing’s driver line-up allowed the experienced duo to focus their attention on getting to grips with the new challenger at the Spanish track. Across the five days of tests, the drivers spanned over 1,500 kilometres, the equivalent of driving from Gaydon, the home of Jaguar TCS Racing, to Monaco.
New Zealander Mitch Evans saw success securing third place in both Free Practice 3 and Qualifying. In Test Session 5, Mitch and Sam also achieved the first and second fastest laps overall in the new 300KW race power respectively.
“This pre-season all teams test week marks the start of the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season. It has been good to return to Valencia and test our Jaguar I-TYPE 6 race cars along with all other teams for the first time and gauge where everyone stands from a performance perspective. The Gen3 car represents a big step forward in technology and electrification. Testing is always a vital process and we have a lot of learning and information from this week. With the all new Gen3 car, it’s been more important than ever to understand the car and address any issues. Importantly though we’ve seen some promising car performance and efficiency and will continue to focus on our preparations for the first race in Mexico City in January.” – JAMES BARCLAY, JAGUAR TCS RACING TEAM PRINCIPAL
“We’ve been competitive in the sessions, as well as the qualifying simulation which is positive. Qualifying is key to success in Formula E so to be at the front of the group gives me confidence. Technically, the Gen3 race car is more complex, but as a team we’ve learned a lot this week and hope to be in a good place in Mexico in a month’s time.” – MITCH EVANS, JAGUAR TCS RACING DRIVER, #9
“I’ve enjoyed discovering the new aspects to our Jaguar I-TYPE 6 on the track this week. Everything from the systems and controls to the new Hankook tyre, I’ve embraced the challenge. I can’t wait to be back in Mexico City in January and apply this knowledge to my first race of the season.” – SAM BIRD, JAGUAR TCS RACING DRIVER, #10
Jaguar TCS Racing will race in Mexico City on 14 January for the first round of the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.