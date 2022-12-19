With less than a month to go until the opening race of the new season in Mexico City, the Jaguar I-TYPE 6 made its on-track debut with drivers showcasing the unique asymmetric livery of their individual cars.

Across eight sessions, the Jaguar TCS Racing team had a positive test, gathering a wealth of learnings from the new lighter, faster and more efficient race car. With the addition of a front powertrain, new tyres, and more regenerative braking capacity than ever before, the test was an opportunity for the team to further understand the race car and optimise the set-up.

Consistency in Jaguar TCS Racing’s driver line-up allowed the experienced duo to focus their attention on getting to grips with the new challenger at the Spanish track. Across the five days of tests, the drivers spanned over 1,500 kilometres, the equivalent of driving from Gaydon, the home of Jaguar TCS Racing, to Monaco.

New Zealander Mitch Evans saw success securing third place in both Free Practice 3 and Qualifying. In Test Session 5, Mitch and Sam also achieved the first and second fastest laps overall in the new 300KW race power respectively.