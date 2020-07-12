Football Federation Australia (FFA) confirmed that they had officially received an exemption under the NSW Public Health Order for the players and high-performance staff of Melbourne City FC, Melbourne Victory and Western United FC to travel to NSW to complete the Hyundai A-League 2019/20 season.

As part of the conditions of the exemption, all three (3) teams will undertake 14 days of quarantine, in an agreed facility, which will allow players to train and prepare before being able to take part in the competition.

FFA Chief Executive Officer James Johnson thanked the NSW Government for their understanding and support with this request.

“I would personally like to thank the NSW Premier, Gladys Berejiklian, and NSW Health Minister, Brad Hazzard, for granting this exemption during these extraordinary times,” Johnson said.

