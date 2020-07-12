The Repsol Honda teammates have lockdown-inspired helmets that will be auctioned off for the Spanish Red Cross following the Spanish GP

Repsol Honda Team’s Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez have both unveiled special helmet designs ahead of the Gran Premio Red Bull de España that will act as a tribute to all of the frontline workers that have worked tirelessly in recent times, plus to those that have played their part by staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both helmets will have ‘Pushing Ahead Together’ on the rear, and will be scattered with various reminders of the key elements of the lockdown period for both Marc and Alex. From Playstation to coffee, and from washing your hands to wearing a mask, both helmets have the same design with eight-time World Champion Marc’s in red and two-time World Champion Alex’s in blue.

Despite the race being an extremely special moment for the pair as they race alongside each other in the premier class for the first time, regardless of results, they will auction off the race-worn helmets, alongside special gloves and boots to try and raise money for the Spanish Red Cross. The auction will begin on Friday July 17th, the opening day of the Spanish Grand Prix, and will end ten days later on Monday July 27th, the day after the Andalucian Grand Prix, and you can submit your bid here for all of the unique items – http://www.catawiki.es/Marquezforcovid19

Marc Marquez: “After two and a half months of confinement and after seeing the crisis caused by the Covid-19, I wanted to somehow pay tribute to all the people who have suffered and continue to suffer due to this pandemic and also to all the professionals who have worked tirelessly during this period. After much thought and talking with my brother Alex, we believed that the option of making a helmet with a special design would be a nice tribute to all of them, and at the same time, with the auction after the Grand Prix, we can add another grain of sand to combat this pandemic.”

Alex Marquez: “Finally, I will be able to debut in the MotoGP class at the Jerez Grand Prix, a dream come true, and there will be no better way to do it than wearing this beautiful helmet with all the meaning that this design carries. We spent days talking with Marc about what we could do when the Championship returns and designing a special helmet was a nice way of showing solidarity with all the people who have had and are having a hard time in this very difficult period, and time to thank the work of all the professionals.”

