The FIA European Drag Racing Championship resumes this weekend with the Summit Racing Equipment Internationals at Tierp Arena, Sweden. Held from 6-9 August, the second round of the 2026 season begins a decisive run of three events in five weeks, with the championship battles still wide open across all four FIA categories.

Almost 280 competitors are expected to take part in the event across the FIA European Drag Racing Championship, FIM Europe Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship and Summit Racing EDRS Series.

CALLIN LEADS ON HOME SOIL

Reigning FIA European champion Susanne Callin arrives at her home event as the Top Fuel standings leader after defeating Jndia Erbacher in the final at Santa Pod Raceway.

Erbacher, the 2024 champion, is 21 points behind but will miss the Swedish round. Top Fuel rookie Colin Millar currently occupies third place and will join RF Motorsport team-mate Callin in the fight for victory at Tierp.

HABERMANN SETS THE PACE IN TOP METHANOL

Timo Habermann made an impressive return to the championship at the opening round. Competing for the first time in six years, the three-time European champion established new European elapsed-time and speed records with a 5.192-second run at 280.47mph before securing the event victory.

Habermann leads Tony Bryntesson by 38 points, with Tina Høst Nedregård just five points further back. Reigning champion Sandro Bellio will aim to recover after clutch problems ended his Santa Pod challenge.

Nine cars are entered at Tierp, including three Funny Cars. The event will also mark the FIA European Championship debut of Hampus Staflund’s A-Fuel Funny Car, the first combination of its kind in the Top Methanol category.

22 DRIVERS CHASE 16 PLACES

Pro Modified will once again feature the largest and most international FIA field, with 22 drivers representing seven countries competing for 16 places in Sunday’s eliminations.

Andres Arnover leads the standings after victory at Santa Pod, while reigning champion Jere Rantaniemi is third, 27 points behind the Estonian. Opening-round runner-up Andy Robinson will not compete in Sweden.

A strong group of home drivers will add to the competition. Mats Eriksson begins his championship campaign after missing the opening round, while Fredrik Fagerström, Roger Johansson, Åke Persson and Peter Kunc are also expected to challenge. Multiple European champion Michael Gullqvist returns behind the wheel of Micke Johansson’s Dodge Daytona.

ERNRYD DEFENDS SURPRISE PRO STOCK LEAD

Stefan Ernryd heads the Pro Stock standings after producing a surprise victory at Santa Pod. Having struggled during qualifying, the Dodge driver found his pace in eliminations and defeated 13-time European champion Jimmy Ålund in the final. – www.fia.com

Like this: Like Loading...