The quest to reach the league and group stages of both the AFC Champions League Elite™ (ACL Elite) and AFC Champions League Two™ (ACL Two) for the 2026/27 campaign gets underway next week with seven high-stakes one-off ties in the Preliminary Stage.

Four League Stage berths are at stake in the ACL Elite—two each in the West and East Regions—as eight clubs do battle on August 11 (Tuesday), with the losing clubs directly entering the Group Stage of the ACL Two.

For more, please click on

https://www.the-afc.com/en/more/afc_competitions.html/news/preliminary-battles-to-kick-off-in-aclelite-and-acltwo

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