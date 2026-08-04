The A2 e-tron is the most efficient Audi of all time. According to WLTP measurements, the preliminary energy consumption of the upcoming compact electric model in the 140-kW power level with the optional efficiency package1 amounts to 12.8 kilowatt-hours per 100 kilometers. This is made possible by advanced drive technology, sophisticated aerodynamics, and a battery optimized for everyday use.

“The Audi A2 has been a constant in my career ever since I joined the Volkswagen Group in the 1990s. Even then, its groundbreaking three-liter version made efficiency its hallmark,” says Gernot Döllner, CEO of AUDI AG. “This is precisely the vision we are carrying forward with the new A2 e-tron: outstanding efficiency, excellent everyday usability, and a clear understanding of what customers expect from modern electric mobility.”

Key facts about the Audi A2 e-tron 140 kW with the efficiency package1

Energy consumption of 12.8 kWh/100 km (preliminary) based on WLTP measurements

Drag coefficient of 0.24 — the best in Audi’s compact lineup, with aerodynamic measures reducing WLTP energy consumption by up to 0.9 kWh/100 km

Highly efficient electric drive with advancements in power electronics, the electric motor, and transmission

A 61-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery achieves 89.6 percent charging efficiency at the wallbox with an adapted cooling strategy

Bidirectional charging: Vehicle-to-Load2 and Vehicle-to-Home3 turn the A2 e-tron into an energy storage system

Aerodynamic measures reduce WLTP energy consumption by up to 0.9 kWh/100 km

At speeds of around 100 km/h and above, drag accounts for more than 50 percent of a vehicle’s total energy demand. Every reduction in the drag coefficient brings a direct improvement in consumption and range. At 0.24, the A2 e-tron 140 kW with the efficiency package1 has the best drag coefficient among Audi’s compact models and makes the most of this advantage.

Its body follows the principles of streamlined design: a rounded front end, a flowing roofline, and a sharply defined rear. This design reduces drag compared with a conventional fastback model. Further detail solutions at the front flanks include air curtains — channels that redirect airflow to suppress turbulence — as well as gap reducers and gap breathers, which calm the air around the wheel arches.

The Audi A2 e-tron features an active cool-air intake that stays closed during normal driving and at higher speeds to reduce drag and optimize range. During charging, rapid acceleration, or in summer heat, the active cool-air intake opens to protect the battery and electronics.

Taken together, these measures reduce energy consumption in the Audi A2 e-tron 140 kW with the efficiency package1 by up to 0.9 kWh/100 km compared with an identical vehicle without these modifications. According to the WLTP, the model therefore achieves a preliminary energy consumption of 12.8 kilowatt-hours per 100 kilometers.

The upgraded drive system is up to 10 percent more efficient

The electric motor in the A2 e-tron is a permanently excited synchronous motor engineered specifically for efficiency and driving comfort. The drive system delivers efficient performance exactly where customers expect it: in everyday traffic. Three key advancements make the difference:

Power electronics: silicon carbide semiconductors replace the previous silicon technology and significantly reduce switching losses — especially under partial load. Variable switching frequency cuts losses by up to 20 watts; alternative modulation techniques reduce switching losses by up to 33 percent compared with conventional methods.

Electric motor: thinner laminations (0.2 instead of 0.3 millimeters) reduce what are known as iron losses. The stator winding switches from a star to a delta configuration, shifting operation into more efficient motor speed ranges.

Transmission: a new low-friction oil noticeably reduces friction losses. At higher road speeds, the tall 10.2:1 gear ratio lowers the motor speed, which can reduce energy consumption.

Highly efficient battery with an intelligent operating strategy

For the battery in the A2 e-tron 140 kW, Audi uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells in a cell-to-pack design: the cells are bonded directly into the housing, which increases packing density. This means the energy content and energy density of the high-voltage system can be increased while taking up less space. The LFP battery does not require rare earth elements, ages more slowly than many alternatives, and is considered particularly safe. Thanks to this durability, the batteries can be routinely charged to 100 percent in everyday use. This consistently enables long range.

Thanks to its characteristically flat voltage curve, the battery maintains a high voltage even as the state of charge (SoC) drops, delivering more consistent power output. This is important for the overall picture. After all, efficiency is not just about reducing energy consumption — it also means ensuring the battery maintains its performance and usability over a long service life. LFP technology offers greater aging stability, making it an excellent choice for everyday electric mobility.

But the cell chemistry of the LFP battery is just one element. The greatest efficiency gains emerge from the precise interplay of battery, thermal management, charging electronics, and software. For example, an adapted cooling strategy increases wallbox charging efficiency to 89.6 percent, which means less energy lost and more consistent charging behavior day to day.

Overall, the Audi A2 e-tron demonstrates that efficiency in an electric vehicle isn’t merely a matter of hardware — it depends to a great extent on the control strategy. An algorithm specifically turned to the LFP battery accurately assesses its state of charge and state of health.

The A2 e-tron also supports bidirectional charging: Vehicle-to-Load1 powers external devices directly from the car, while Vehicle-to-Home2 allows the vehicle to be used as a home energy storage system. An Audi-recommended charging box4 is required.

Frequently asked questions

What battery does the Audi A2 e-tron use?

The 140 kW version of the A2 e-tron uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells in a cell-to-pack design.

Does the Audi A2 e-tron support bidirectional charging?

Yes. The A2 e-tron supports both Vehicle-to-Load1 and Vehicle-to-Home2. Vehicle-to-Home2 will initially be available in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

What is the drag coefficient of the Audi A2 e-tron?

The Audi A2 e-tron 140 kW with the efficiency package1 has a drag coefficient of 0.24. Aerodynamic measures such as air curtains, gap reducers, and the active cool-air intake, to name just a few, enable longer range.

What does the gap reducer do on the Audi A2 e-tron?

The gap reducer is an aerodynamic element located in the wheel arch trims. It narrows the gap between the tire and the wheel arch, smooths airflow, and reduces turbulence. In turn, this reduces drag and increases efficiency.

When will the Audi A2 e-tron make its debut?

Audi will unveil the new A2 e-tron in fall 2026, complementing its portfolio with an all-electric entry-level model in the compact class.

Like this: Like Loading...