FIA ETCR continues support of EARTHDAY.ORG in 2022

EARTHDAY.ORG’s Canopy Project is the focus of FIA ETCR’s support

1.2 million trees planted globally through the Canopy Project in 2021

ETCR planted 5000 trees in 2021; More for 2022

Initiatives improve environment in Canada, India, Mexico, Africa and Europe.

On Earth Day 2022 (22 April), the FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup has announced that it will continue its partnership with EARTHDAY.ORG through The Canopy Project.

FIA ETCR, in its previous guise as PURE ETCR, partnered with EARTHDAY.ORG – the global organiser of Earth Day – to promote greater sustainability and highlight the excitement of electric mobility and the positive effect it can have on the environment worldwide.

Discovery Sports Events, FIA ETCR’s promoter, has a claim of raising awareness of the need to change human attitudes and behaviour in order to guarantee a prosperous future for life on planet Earth.

The Canopy Project is a global reforestation programme that has already planted tens of millions of trees since its inception. Last year alone, 1.2 million trees were planted in Canada, India, Mexico, Tanzania, Uganda, Madagascar, and Europe.

Local community benefits for such projects include increased income and nutrition, agricultural training and extra flood protection.

FIA ETCR’s sustainability commitments include using hydrogen generators to power the Energy Station – the paddock-located charging hub for the competing cars – a move to a single Goodyear tyre for use in all weathers – and a limited number of events laid out within an optimised season calendar to enable a no-air freight policy.

Xavier Gavory, FIA ETCR Series Director, said: “It’s very pleasing to be a part of an initiative like The Canopy Project and even more so to know the kind of positive impact it’s having not just on natural local environments, but on the people that live in them too. By partnering with EARTHDAY.ORG helps us to monitor the environmental impact of FIA ETCR on a constant basis and establish new ways of reducing our footprint even more. In 2021 we planted 5000 trees and for the season ahead we plan to exceed this. We’re delighted to continue to partner with EARTHDAY.ORG in 2022 as we use our new status as an FIA World Cup to spread the message of electric mobility even further.”

Kelly Beckner, EARTHDAY.ORG Director of Corporate Sponsorships and Marketing, said: “We’re thrilled to partner again with FIA ETCR around Earth Day to support The Canopy Project. Companies have a responsibility to lead by example when it comes to long term sustainability and making intentional efforts to reduce carbon footprints. We’re proud to have FIA ETCR as a supporter of our global reforestation programme and delighted to once again engage with them for a meaningful, high-impact partnership.”

