The “New Deal” proposed by FIA President Jean TODT includes improving motor sport’s positive contribution to society. In this spirit, the FIA launched a new movement called “#PurposeDriven” to accelerate this trend in all sectors, including health, safety, economy, environment, education, inclusion and diversity. Jean TODT invited all motor sport community members to commit to a Purpose Pledge and to take concrete actions in this direction.

Formula 1 has positively answered this call, by flying the banner #WeRaceAsOne and announcing the creation of a dedicated Foundation.

Today, before the F1 Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, Jean TODT announced that the FIA will donate one million euros from its FIA Innovation Fund to contribute to this Foundation for improving diversity in motor sport.

This contribution will support a range of activities that will create a more inclusive and diverse culture within Formula 1 and other motor sport disciplines, attracting more talent and financing internships and apprenticeships for under-represented groups to ensure that they can fulfil their potential and have access to promising careers in motor sport.

Priority will be placed on promoting a diverse driver talent pipeline by identifying and systematically eliminating barriers to entry from grass roots karting to Formula 1, in line with the single-seater pyramid implemented by the FIA for many years.

FIA President, Jean TODT, said: “The FIA is guided by the Fundamental Principles of our Statutes which state that we should fight any form of discrimination and notably on account of skin colour, religion, ethnic or social origin. We must promote diversity in motor sport, and that is why we decided to give one million euros in contribution to the new dedicated Foundation created by Formula 1. That is a first step, and more will come.”

Formula 1 CEO, Chase CAREY, said: “We are delighted the FIA has made this very generous donation of one million euros to the foundation we announced last month. It is a major step in our goal to support key educational and employment opportunities for under represented groups. Both Formula 1 and the FIA are committed to increasing diversity and inclusion across our sport.”

Like this: Like Loading...