English Premier League side Leicester City have released Brunei Darussalam striker Faiq Jefri Bolkiah from their payroll.

This follows the club’s decision not to renew Faiq’s and seven other players including captain George Thomas, Viktor Johansson, Conor Tee, Ryan Loft, Rhys Davies, Ed Elewa-Ikpakwu and Justen Kranthove, according to British newspaper Leicester Mercury.

Faiq, who turned 22-years-old in May this year, joined the club in 2016 where he mostly played in the youth league.

He first turned out in Brunei colours in 2015 for the Under-23 at the SEA Games in Singapore before making his senior debut the year after in the qualifying round for the AFF Suzuki Cup 2016.

