Following its unanimous approval at the 74th FIFA Congress in Bangkok, Thailand, on 17 May 2024, a global crossed arms gesture to signal racist abuse will become part of football protocol when implemented at the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024™.

The ‘No Racism’ gesture, which will empower players, referees, and team officials to take a stand against racism, will be implemented as part of the existing three-step procedure at Colombia’s showpiece event, which kicks off on 31 August.

By crossing their hands at the wrists, players will be able to signal directly to the referee that they are being targeted by racist abuse, prompting the referee to start the three-step procedure.

With the first step, the match will be stopped. If the abuse continues, the match will be suspended, with the players and match officials exiting the field of play. In the event the incident does not cease, in the third step, the match will be abandoned.

The ‘No Racism’ gesturewill be implemented throughout all FIFA competitions and become part of the three-step procedure, which all FIFA Member Associations have agreed to make a mandatory part of their football landscape, ensuring that this applied everywhere in the world.

Within the scope of its zero-tolerance policy against all forms of discrimination, and as players are so often the targets of racism, FIFA has undertaken an extensive consultation process with current and former players, both male and female, from all over the globe, all of whom are passionate about making a change. Per FIFA’s global stand against racism, the gesture is the second of the five key action areaswhich were outlined during the FIFA Congress.

“Fighting racism is something we all need to stand up and do together,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “Implementing the ‘No Racism’ gesture at the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup 2024™ in Colombia is a key first step to empowering players throughout the world. Now enshrined in the three-step procedure, we look forward to seeing this rolled out all over the world to maximum effect.”

“This was backed through unanimous support at the FIFA Congress by all 211 FIFA Member Associations. I thank FIFA’s members for their determination and efforts in what is a united fight to eradicate racism from football, and society, for good. I would like to thank all the players – current and past – that contributed to this step forward. We must all work with governments and police authorities to bring consequences for those who threaten to ruin our sport with racism. Now we are taking resolute and unequivocal action.” – www.fifa.com

