The 2021 edition of the men’s FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Indonesia has been postponed to 2023.

This was decided by the Bureau of the FIFA Council as a result of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

The FIFA U17 World Cup in Peru has also been moved to 2023.

FIFA felt that the situation with COVID-19 has failed to normalise to a sufficient level enough to address the challenges associated with hosting both tournaments, including the feasibility of the relevant qualification pathways.

FIFA have expressed their gratitude to the host Member Associations, as well as the authorities in Indonesia and Peru, for their commitment and the tournament preparations made so far. – www.the-afc.com

