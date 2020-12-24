Hantharwady United have set a budget of MYK 800 million (USD 592,000) for the new 2021 season.

Owned by beverage company Grand Royal Group International Co Ltd, the budget will be used not only for Hantharwady’s challenge in the Myanmar National League 2021, but it will also be utilised for the team’s campaign in the AFC Cup 2021, youth teams and youth development projects.

Hantharwady recently appointed U Nyan Win as Technical Adviser and signed former national team keeper Pyae Phyo Aung and youth player Ye Yint Aung for the new season.

#AFF

#MFF

#MNL

Like this: Like Loading...