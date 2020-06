The Asean Football Federation (AFF) congratulates Australia and New Zealand on winning the bid to jointly host the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

AFF President Major General Khiev Sameth said today: ”On behalf of AFF, our Member Associations and the millions of football fans in Southeast Asia, we congratulate Australia and New Zealand. I am confident that they will be outstanding hosts and will deliver an extraordinary as well as a memorable event in 2023.

Like this: Like Loading...