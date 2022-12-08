Filipinas set for Sydney camp, face PNG in friendly matches

The Philippine Women’s National Team has just commenced its last training camp for 2022, with two friendly matches against Papua New Guinea lined up at the Western Sydney Wanderers Park on December 11 and 15.

Coach Alen Stajcic has called up 23 players for the camp and the matches against a Papua New Guinea side that is ranked three places higher than the Filipinas at No. 50 in the FIFA rankings.

The two matches are part of the team’s preparation for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup where the Filipinas are in Group A with co-hosts New Zealand, Switzerland and Norway.

