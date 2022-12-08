Seven countries are being represented at this year’s WMRT Final for the Open Match Racing World Championship. Denmark, Estonia, France and Italy each have one entry, whilst hosts Australia, New Zealand and the USA will each field two teams for the event. Defending world champion Taylor Canfield (USA) and six-time world champion Ian William (GBR) were unable to attend the event. Sailing on one of the most iconic waterways of the world, the race course will be situated just off one of the Harbours islands, enabling close spectator access as well as the stunning backdrop of Sydney’s famous Harbour Bridge and Opera House. “We are very excited to see racing get underway next week on the iconic Sydney Harbour” commented WMRT Executive Director James Pleasance. “It is the first time we have staged the WMRT Final in Australia and we are very grateful to the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia for co-hosting the event with us.” The winner of the event will be crowned 2022 WMRT Champion and World Sailing Open Match Racing World Champion. The World Match Racing Tour is a long standing Special Event of World Sailing, the governing body of the sport, since 2006. American Chris Poole heads into the world championship as one of the favourites. Poole currently leads the overall Tour Leader board, after finishing third at the Long Beach Yacht Club’s 57th Congressional Cup in April, followed by a regatta win at the Chicago Grand Slam WMRT Qualifier event in August. Fellow Americans David Hood and his DH3 Racing team complete the USA line-up having had strong results at events in Los Angeles and Italy this year.