30 years ago, Mercedes-Benz equipped the G-Class with an eight-cylinder engine for the first time: the 500 GE V8 made its debut in an exclusive small series in 1993 and marked the first high point in a history of cultivated performance on and off the road.

With the “Final Edition” Mercedes-Benz now celebrates the 30th birthday with a limited special model of the G 500 (WLTP: combined fuel consumption 15.7‑14.7 l/100km, combined CO₂ emissions 356 – 334 g/km[1] – V8 petrol engine, Displacement: 3.982 cc, Rated output, kW/hp: 310/421).

It is available in three colour variants, each limited to 500 units. You can choose between the metallic paint obsidian black, the MANUFAKTUR paint opalith white magno and the new MANUFAKTUR paint olive magno.

“The Final Edition is our 30th birthday gift for the G 500, which in 1993 was considered the trendsetter and harbinger of the high-end off-roader in the luxury class. With its exclusive equipment details, the limited special model is also a fitting parting gift from the V8 biturbo engine in the G 500.” – Dr. Emmerich Schiller, Chairman of the Managing Board of Mercedes-Benz G GmbH and Head of the Off-Road Vehicle Division at Mercedes-Benz

The “Final Edition” also features 20-inch AMG light-alloy wheels in a 5-twin-spoke design, which are painted in the body colour and have a high-sheen finish in combination with the MANUFAKTUR olive magno paint finish. The other two variants, they are black and have a high-sheen finish. In addition, the special model features

“FINAL EDITION” lettering, from the outer protective strip to the insert in the spare wheel cover. As part of the MANUFAKTUR logo package, doorknobs with an embossed logo complement the high-quality appearance of the “Final Edition”. There is also a logo projector in the exterior mirrors, which projects the “G” logo and the lettering “STRONGER THAN TIME” onto the asphalt when stationary.

The spare wheel ring in high-gloss chrome, plus other add-on parts in both the body colour and high-gloss chrome underline the exclusivity of the limited special model. In addition, buyers receive an exclusive indoor car cover with “STRONGER THAN TIME” lettering to protect the vehicle from dust and scratches.

Since its introduction, high-quality interior equipment has been closely associated with the G 500. The “Final Edition” continues this tradition: as soon as the occupants get in, they are greeted by illuminated “FINAL EDITION” lettering on the door sill trims. The lettering can also be found on the insert of the grab handle for passengers.

A genuine silver coin in the form of an edition-specific plaque with the appropriate lettering is attached to the back of the vehicle key. In addition, the Superior Line with the Burmester® surround sound system, the Active Multicontour Seat Package Plus and the seats in two-tone MANUFAKTUR Nappa leather are part of the standard scope of the special edition.

MANUFAKTUR full leather package: exclusive equipment for the “Final Edition”

The “Final Edition” of the G 500 is exclusively equipped with the new MANUFAKTUR full leather package, which is perfectly matched to the respective exterior paintwork. The name says it all: almost the entire interior is lined with Nappa leather, from the luggage compartment to the roof lining and the panels on the seat adjustment switches.

The centre section of the headliner is coloured to match the seat centre panel and features the same diamond design. In combination with the obsidian black metallic paint finish, it comes in titanium grey pearl/black. In the opalith white magno lacquered variant, the centre section is coloured in platinum white/black, and in the olive magno lacquered version in espresso brown/black.

The “Final Edition” of the G 500 can be ordered as of now at a price of 196,350 euros[2].

[1]The stated figures are the measured “WLTP CO₂ figures” in accordance with Article 2 No. 3 of Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated on the basis of these figures.

[2] Recommended retail price in Germany, including 19% VAT. G500, V8 petrol engine, Displacement 3.982 cc, Rated output, kW/hp: 310/421.

