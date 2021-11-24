With eight days to go until the World Athletics Awards 2021, the names of the five finalists for Female World Athlete of the Year have been confirmed.



The five athletes, who represent five countries from four area associations, have produced some exceptional performances across a range of athletics disciplines in 2021, at the Tokyo Olympic Games, one-day meeting circuits and other events around the world.



The finalists are (in alphabetical order):



Sifan Hassan, NED

– Olympic 5000m and 10,000m champion

– Olympic 1500m bronze medallist

– Broke the world 10,000m record



Faith Kipyegon, KEN

– Olympic 1500m champion

– Diamond League 1500m champion

– Kenyan 1500m record



Sydney McLaughlin, USA

– Olympic 400m hurdles champion

– Olympic 4x400m champion

– Set two world 400m hurdles records



Yulimar Rojas, VEN

– Olympic triple jump champion

– Diamond League triple jump champion

– World triple jump record



Elaine Thompson-Herah, JAM

– Olympic 100m, 200m and 4x100m champion

– Diamond League 100m champion

– National 100m and 200m records, second fastest of all time

Voting procedure for 2021 World Athletes of the Year



A three-way voting process determined the finalists.



The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family cast their votes by email, while fans voted online via the World Athletics social media platforms. The World Athletics Council’s vote counted for 50% of the result, while the World Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes each counted for 25% of the final result.



Voting closed on 6 November.



The male and female World Athletes of the Year will be announced at the World Athletics Awards 2021, which will be held virtually on 1 December.



