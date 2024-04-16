Tony Vidmar, the head coach of Australia Under-23 team said that the ‘first game of tournament is always difficult’ after seeing his side drew 0-0 against Jordan in Group A of the AFC U23 Asian Cup last night at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium.

The Aussies dominated possession and fired more shots at goal but could not break the deadlock against a disciplined and organised Jordanians, who at times also threatened on the counter-attack.

“The first game of the tournament is always a difficult one against an opponent who was very resolute, very good defensively, made it difficult for us to play football so was full credit to the Jordan,” said Vidmar.

“It’s a point, we didn’t concede so it’s the start of our platform for for the tournament.”

In the meantime, Indonesia fell to a 2-0 loss to host Qatar in their opening Group A encounter at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.

Qatar took the lead just before halftime through Khaled Ali’s penalty, with Ahmed Al Rawi scoring the second with a stunning free-kick after Indonesia were reduced to 10 men a minute into the second half.

