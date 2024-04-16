

Audi R8 LMS GT4



Class podiums in South Africa: Jimmy Giannoccaro took two second places on the third race weekend of the Extreme Supercars Driven by Dunlop in South Africa. He contested the two 20-minute races in Kyalami at the wheel of an Audi R8 LMS GT4.



Audi RS 3 LMS (TCR)



Worldwide podium success for the Audi RS 3 LMS: Team Møller Bil celebrated a class podium success at the ADAC Nürburgring 24h Qualifiers. Anders Lindstad/Kenneth Østvold/Håkon Schjærin drove their Audi RS 3 LMS to second place in the TCR classification in the first of two four-hour races. An Audi team also returned from the TCR UK season opener with a trophy. Joseph Marshall finished third for Rob Boston Racing in the second race at Brands Hatch. In TCR Australia, Zac Soutar and the Tufflift Racing team finished second in the first race on the third race weekend at Phillip Island.



Audi Sport customer racing



Ambitious programs in Asia: In the Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia powered by AWS, Audi Sport customer racing Asia is relying on two driver line-ups this year. Thailand’s Akash Nandy, 2022 Thailand Super Series champion with Audi, will share a cockpit in Audi Sport Asia Team Absolute with James Yu Kuai. The young Chinese driver celebrated two victories in the GT World Challenge Asia in his debut season in 2023.



A second Audi R8 LMS is driven by the experienced professional Markus Winkelhock with alternating team-mates, starting with the Chinese amateur driver Huang Ruohan. Audi Japan is also supporting a customer team in this racing series. The Spirit of FFF Racing, last year’s winner of the Am class, is preparing an R8 LMS for Hiroshi Hamaguchi/Mineki Okura. The Thailand Super Series is another important stage for Audi customers in Asia.



B-Quik Absolute Racing, last year’s champion team, is preparing one Audi R8 LMS each for Akash Nandy/Eshan Pieris, Vincent Lin/Markus Winkelhock and Huang Ruohan/Adisak Tangphuncharoen. In Japanese racing, an Audi R8 LMS GT4 from the Techno First team and an Audi RS 3 LMS from Audi Team Show Apex will also compete in the Super Taikyu Series endurance races.



Touring car season opener with a big appearance by the Audi customer teams: The TCR World Tour and the Coppa Italia Turismo welcome the Italian public with a joint event from April 19 to 21. The Audi RS 3 LMS is the most popular race car with eight cars in a field of 20 starters in Vallelunga next weekend. The Spanish Volcano Motorsport team enters two Audi cars for Frenchman John Filippi and Moroccan Sami Taoufik in the TCR World Tour.



In addition, six more Audi privateers will start the new season in the national Coppa Italia Turismo with Sandro Pelatti (PMA Motorsport), Giulio Valentini (GRT Motorsport), Demir Eröge and Filippo Barberi (both Aikoa Racing), Ramazan Kaya (BF Motorsport) and Victor Fernández (Auto Club RC2 Valles).



Coming up next week

19–21/04 Vallelunga (I), round 1, Kumho FIA TCR World Tour

19–21/04 Vallelunga (I), round 1, TCR Europe

19–21/04 Spa (B), round 2, 24H Series powered by Hankook

19–21/04 Long Beach (USA), round 2, GT America

20–21/04 Vallelunga (I), round 1, Coppa Italia Turismo

20–21/04 Sepang (MAL), round 1, GT World Challenge Asia

20–21/04 Sugo (J), round 1, Super Taikyu Series