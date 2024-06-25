Tickets for the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 opening match and final will go on sale from September this year, as fans can now start to plan for what promises to be the biggest-ever global celebration of women’s rugby.

First tickets for the biggest and most accessible Women’s Rugby World Cup ever to go on sale in September



Unprecedented demand expected for England 2025’s opening match and final with fans encouraged to sign-up for presale access



More than 400,000 tickets available for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025



Wide and inclusive range of prices from £5 to £95, with children’s prices available at every match



Pool and knockout phase venues unveiled with the full match schedule to be confirmed in October



Hosts England to play in Sunderland, Northampton and Brighton during the pool phase to ignite the entire nation



THE MOST ACCESSIBLE WOMEN’S RUGBY WORLD CUP EVER

More than 400,000 tickets will be available for the 10th edition of the pinnacle women’s event, which kicks off at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland on 22 August, more than double the amount available for RWC 2021 (played in 2022) in New Zealand, making England 2025 the biggest and most accessible Women’s Rugby World Cup to date.

Across six weekends from 22 August to 27 September, fans will have the chance to watch the world’s 16 best teams and the biggest stars of the game compete at eight locations across the length and breadth of the country, culminating in a grand finale at the world’s largest dedicated rugby union venue, Twickenham Stadium, London.

In line with World Rugby’s mission to broaden the sport’s appeal the tournament is anticipated to be the family event of the year, with a family of four [two adults and two children aged 15 years and under as of match-day] able to watch the Red Roses in their opening match at the Stadium of Light from just £30.

Ticket prices will range from £5 to £95 across the tournament, with over 60 per cent of tickets under £25 and children’s prices available at every match, including the knockout phase. Accessible tickets will also be available for all matches.

And with 95 per cent of the population within two hours travel time to a venue, there are more opportunities than ever before for fans to attend from across the host nation.

UNPRECEDENTED DEMAND EXPECTED FOR OPENING MATCH AND FINAL

The demand and growth of women’s rugby has been evident in recent years, with England achieving a world record crowd of 58,498 at Twickenham Stadium as they beat France to secure the Women’s Six Nations 2023 Grand Slam, and the record is expected to be broken at England 2025 next year.

Fans can register for free online to enter the presale on 24 September to ensure they are among the first to secure their place at the opening match and the highly anticipated final at Twickenham Stadium. Fans attending the tournament’s grand finale on 27 September, 2025 are guaranteed double the action with entry to the bronze final match included.

The tournament’s Worldwide Partner Mastercard also offer its cardholders access to a priority sale on 17 September, 2024 via the official Women’s RWC 2025 ticketing website. Tickets in all price categories for the two match days will be available.

REGISTER YOUR INTEREST FOR TICKETS NOW

POOL PHASE AND KNOCK-OUT VENUES REVEALED

Ahead of individual match tickets going on sale in October, it has been revealed where the pool matches and knockout phase will take place. Six of the eight Host Locations will hold pool matches over three weekends starting with Sunderland (Stadium of Light), Brighton and Hove (Brighton and Hove Albion Stadium), Exeter (Sandy Park), Manchester (Salford Community Stadium), Northampton (Franklin’s Gardens), and York (York Community Stadium).

Exeter and Bristol (Ashton Gate Stadium) will host the quarter-finals on the weekend of 13 September, with the latter also hosting both semi-finals on the weekend of 19 September.

HOSTS ENGLAND READY TO IGNITE THE NATION

Hosts and current number one team in the World Rugby Women’s Rankings, England will be in action on Friday, 22 August as they kick-off the pinnacle event, with the full match schedule and kick-off times to be announced after the Draw in October following the conclusion of WXV.

The Red Roses will play in Northampton and Brighton and Hove during the pool stage, with the potential to play their quarter-final match in Bristol should they progress.

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: “This announcement marks an exciting milestone for the tournament and one that will enable fans to mark their diaries and make plans with their friends, families and teammates.

“We are pleased that the tournament will not only be the most accessible Women’s Rugby World Cup geographically, but also matched with accessibility of entry price tickets ensuring more fans than ever will be able to attend this generational moment for rugby.”

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Managing Director, Sarah Massey, said: “Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 will be the biggest ever global celebration of women’s rugby. Fans can expect powerful personalities, unmissable moments and thrilling rugby action throughout the tournament.

“With tickets for the opening match and the final set to go on sale in September, fans can now register via the official Women’s RWC 2025 website to be the first to access tickets. We know demand will be high, so register your interest now. Put the dates in your diary and get ready to join us in the celebrations.”

KEY UPCOMING MILESTONES – 2024

22 August: One year to go to Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

17 September: Opening and final match tickets priority sale for Mastercard cardholders for all fans registered on the RWC 2025 website

24 September: Opening and final match tickets presale access for all fans registered on the RWC 2025 website, along with RFU member clubs and Constituent Bodies and the England Rugby Club

27 September – 12 October: WXV (last Women’s RWC 2025 qualifiers)

October 2024: Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Draw

October 2024: Match schedule announcement

October 2024: Tickets on sale for all matches, including a second priority window for Mastercard cardholders.

