Cambodia and Vietnam battled to a scintillating 1-1 draw in their crucial Group B tie of the ASEAN Under-16 Boys’ Championship 2024 here tonight at the Sriwedari Stadium.

Following a first-half deadlock, it was Vietnam who went ahead in the 57th minute through Nguyen Viet Long before Cambodia replied off Phan Vreak five minutes later.

In the meantime, Myanmar blasted Brunei Darussalam 8-1 for their first win in the group.

Determined to make up for their close 2-1 loss to Cambodia in their opening tie a few days earlier, Myanmar had a brace each from captain Kyaw Thiha (7th and 27th minute), Thura Min Thant (8th and 23rd) and Myo Nanda Aung (34th and 56th) to thank for the win.

The other goal for Myanmar was scored by Kyaw Nyi Nyi in the 18th minute.

