The Malaysia Under-23 national team will play five friendly matches ahead of their participation in the AFC U23 Asian Cup next month.

The AFC U23 Asian Cup will be held in Doha, Qatar from 15 April to 3 May 2024.

“The U23 team will gather on 17 March 2024 and play friendly matches against India on 22 and 25 March at home even though the venue has yet to be confirmed,” said FA of Malaysia (FAM) General Secretary Datuk Noor Azman Rahman.

The rest of the matches for the U23 squad will be in Qatar where they will play China (on 3 April 2024) and then Qatar (on 6 or 7 April 2024).

Another match has been planned for 10 or 11 April 2024 against a yet-to-be-confirmed team.

For the AFC U23 Asian Cup, the Malaysians are placed in Group D against Uzbekistan, Vietnam and Kuwait.

#AFF

#FAM

