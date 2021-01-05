Nickoletta Flannery hammered in a brilliant long-range goal in the final minute of injury time to gift Canberra United a 2-1 win over reigning Westfield W-League Champions Melbourne City.

The match appeared destined for stalemate after Jenna McCormick’s bullet header cancelled out Michelle Heyman’s opener for the hosts until 21-year-old Flannery unleashed an unstoppable effort from distance that flew past Westfield Matildas and City goalkeeper Teagan Micah with virtually the last kick of the game.

It is two stoppage-time triumphs in as many matches for Vicki Linton’s Canberra, who opened their campaign with a thrilling 4-3 win over Adelaide United last Wednesday.

For more, please click on https://www.w-league.com.au/news/w-league-canberra-v-melbourne-city-match-report-goals-highlights-video

Like this: Like Loading...