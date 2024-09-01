Britain’s Elliot Giles won the men’s race at the New Balance KO Meile in Dusseldorf on Sunday (1), smashing the world record with 3:51.3*.The Olympic 800m semifinalist held off a strong challenge from USA’s Olympic 1500m bronze medallist Yared Nuguse, who finished second in 3:51.9.Both men were well inside the ratified world record of 3:56.13 set by Hobbs Kessler at the 2023 World Road Running Championships in Riga. They also bettered the mark of 3:54.6 – which is pending ratification – recorded earlier this year by Emmanuel Wanyonyi.Vincent Keter was third in 3:54.9.*Subject to the usual ratification procedure

