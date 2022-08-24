Football Australia confirmed that they have adopted the recently implemented FIFA loan provisions and specific domestic loan provisions for professional players in Australia.

At the international level, FIFA have recently implemented a series of new loan provisions, including a limit on the total number of international loans, as outlined below:

Eight players loaned out and eight players loaned in at any given time during a season from 1 July 2022 – 30 June 2023

Seven players loaned out and seven players loaned in from 1 July 2023 – 30 June 2024

Six players loaned out and six players loaned in from 1 July 2024 and beyond

Additionally, a maximum of three players may be loaned out to the same club and a maximum of three players may be loaned in from the same club.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/football-australia-adopts-new-fifa-and-domestic-loan-provisions-professional-players

