Football Australia have confirmed the appointment of Tom Sermanni as interim head coach of the CommBank Matildas, effective immediately.

Sermanni is the longest serving coach of the CommBank Matildas having previously coached the team from 1994-1997 and 2005-2012. The Football Australia Hall of Fame inducted coach brings a wealth of experience to the role as Football Australia continues the recruitment process for a permanent replacement for Tony Gustavsson.Football Australia CEO James Johnson said: “We are delighted to welcome Tom (Sermanni) back to the CommBank Matildas program. “With over three decades of football experience in Australia and internationally, his extensive knowledge of the global women’s football landscape, the local Australian game and his previous success with the team make him the ideal candidate to guide the CommBank Matildas through this transitional period.” For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/football-australia-appoints-tom-sermanni-interim-commbank-matildas-coach #AFF

