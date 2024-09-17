Thailand took a huge step for a place in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2024 following their crushing 10-5 win over Cuba earlier this evening.

The win over Cuba gave the ASEAN champions the full six points from two matches played in Group B.

They had earlier beaten Croatia 2-1 in their opening game.

Against Cuba, Thailand had three players on a brace each and they are Suphawut Thueanklang (14th and 26th minute), Itticha Praphaphan (29th, 29th) and Muhammad Osamanmusa (29th, 37th).

The rest of the goals for Thailand were scored by Krit Aransanyalak (6th minute), Ronnachai Jungwongsuk (12th), Apiwat Chamcharoen (32nd) and Sarawut Phalaphruek (39th).

The goals for Cuba were scored by Cristian Valiente (4th minute), Cristian Morejon (16th and 37th), Dayan Cotilia (16th) and Iduan Martinez (30th).

Thailand will complete their Group B fixtures against former World Champions Brazil on 20 September 2024.

#AFF

#FAT

#Changsuek

