Football Australia have welcomed confirmation of a AUD15 million funding investment from the Australian Government in further support of Australia’s hosting of the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup™.

The holding of the 21st edition of the world’s women’s international football competition is set to harness the energy and momentum generated from a transformational FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, build on the significant impact of the CommBank Matildas on the Australian sporting landscape and further supercharge the participation of women and girls in football across the nation. For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/football-australia-welcomes-australian-government-funding-support-2026-afc-womens-asian-cup #AFF

Like this: Like Loading...