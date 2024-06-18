With the all-new Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology (energy consumption combined: 30.3-27.7 kWh/100 km | CO₂ emissions combined: 0 g/km | CO₂ class: A)[2], the brand with the three-pointed star presents the first fully electric variant of its off-road icon. It symbolises the fusion of tradition and progress like no other.

Mercedes-Benz G580 mit EQ Technology, EDITION ONE

The all-new electric G-Class: legendary design language meets unique drive technology



Off-road capability enters the electric age and opens up unimagined possibilities



MANUFAKTUR range offers almost limitless opportunities for customisation

With the all-new Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology (energy consumption combined: 30.3-27.7 kWh/100 km | CO₂ emissions combined: 0 g/km | CO₂ class: A)[1], the brand with the three-pointed star presents the first fully electric variant of its off-road icon. It symbolises the fusion of tradition and progress like no other. The all-new electric G-Class remains true to the model’s character, retaining its angular silhouette including all iconic elements. Like the conventionally powered variants, its body is built on a ladder frame.

The development team has modified and reinforced this to integrate the electric drive. Also retained is the combination of independent front suspension with double wishbones and newly developed rigid rear axle. The high-voltage lithium-ion battery integrated into the ladder frame ensures a low centre of gravity. With its usable capacity of 116 kWh, it provides sufficient energy for ranges of up to 473 kilometres according to WLTP2.

“Throughout its more than 45-year history, the G-Class has always used the most modern drive technology available. So, it’s entirely fitting that the innovative drive concept with four individually controlled electric motors once again raises the legendary performance of our off-road icon to a new level. It even retains that familiar angular silhouette and is true to the character of our beloved ‘Geländewagen’.” – Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer

The all-new electric G-Class sets off-road standards

The four individually controlled electric motors located near the wheels develop a maximum total output of 432 kW. Together with the selectable LOW RANGE off-road gear reduction, they enable unique driving characteristics and exclusive functions. This allows G-TURN to turn the vehicle almost on the spot on loose or unpaved surfaces.

The G-STEERING function can deliver a significantly smaller turning circle when driving off-road. The three-speed intelligent off-road crawl function is like cruise control for off-roading – maintaining optimum propulsion while the driver focuses on navigating the terrain.

Like the tried-and-tested variants, the all-new Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology has a gradeability of up to 100% on suitable surfaces. The vehicle remains stable on sideways slopes of up to 35 degrees. With a maximum fording depth of 850 millimetres, the electric G‑Class outperforms its conventionally powered counterparts by 150 millimetres.

The LOW RANGE off-road gearing increases propulsion with a special reduction ratio. The all-new model generates the function of conventional differential locks virtually using intelligent torque vectoring. G-ROAR brings a unique sound experience to the all-new electric G-Class. In addition to a characteristic, G-Class-specific driving sound, it includes one “aura” sound and a variety of “event” sounds.

Mercedes-Benz G580 mit EQ Technology, EDITION ONE

The all-new G 580 with EQ Technology follows in the tradition of the design icon

The all-new electric G-Class is immediately recognisable as a member of the enduring family line. The exterior gets a striking electric look with an optional black-panel radiator grille. A number of distinguishing features set the all-electric variant apart from the conventionally powered models. These include a slightly raised bonnet and so-called air curtains in the rear wheel-arch flares as well as the design box on the rear. In combination with new A-pillar cladding and a spoiler lip on the roof, they contribute to optimised aerodynamics.

Extensive standard equipment, additional features and a digital off-road experience

The all-new Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology is equipped with the MBUX infotainment system (Mercedes-Benz User Experience), a multifunction steering wheel in nappa leather and ambient lighting as standard. Optional extras include KEYLESS-GO, temperature-controlled cup holders, the Burmester® 3D surround sound system and the “transparent bonnet”.

The redesigned off-road control unit and the new OFFROAD COCKPIT are available as options to enhance the off-road experience with additional digital functions. The EDITION ONE, a limited-edition model with an expanded palette of standard features and exclusive design elements, is available at launch.

The all-new Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology will be available at launch starting at 142,621.50 euros[3]. Prices for the EDITION ONE start at 192,524.15 euros3.

[1] The specified values were determined in accordance with the WLTP (Worldwide harmonised Light vehicles Test Procedure) measurement method. The ranges given refer to ECE markets. The energy consumption and CO₂ emissions of a car depend not only on the efficient utilisation of the fuel or energy source by the car, but also on the driving style and other non-technical factors.

[3] Sales price for Germany incl. 19% VAT, excl. delivery

