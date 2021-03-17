Formula 1® is delighted to announce an expanded multi-year partnership with DHL to continue their long-standing relationship, which spans across several decades. DHL will remain the Official Logistics Partner of Formula 1 as preparations continue for the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship™, which starts in Bahrain later this month, and will continue to be responsible for shipping the greatest racing spectacle on the planet around the world.

The extended partnership solidifies an increased commitment to Formula 1 and sees DHL increase trackside branding across the season, whilst continuing to feature prominently in the pit lane above the garages to support their involvement with the DHL Fastest Pit Stop Award.

The commitment extends off-track with an enhanced involvement in the rapidly growing F1 Esports Series and presence on F1 digital channels.

The upcoming season sees 23 destinations on the Formula 1 calendar, the largest number in the sport’s history, with DHL transporting transmission technology, equipment, cars and fuel for the racing teams. DHL has been official logistics partner since 2004, winning the “race between the race” at every scheduled event.

The 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship™ begins March 28, with the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2021 and will travel across five continents throughout the year, before the season finale at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 on December 12. This year, drivers, teams and DHL’s logistics crew all face the special challenge of three triple headers, where three races are held over three consecutive weekends.

DHL’s team of motorsports logistics specialists work closely with Formula 1 and the racing teams to transport vast amounts of freight from one venue to the next, quickly, reliably and efficiently – just like on the race track, it’s all about speed, precision and cutting-edge technology.

With the extended partnership, DHL will again be offering two awards: The DHL Fastest Lap Award and the DHL Fastest Pit Stop Award for special achievements by drivers and teams. This year’s awards will be presented to the winners in Abu Dhabi on the final day of the racing season.

Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO at Formula 1, said:

“DHL are our longest standing Global Partner and we are delighted to have signed a long term partnership extension that demonstrates our strong and collaborative relationship . For the past 16 years we have delivered on and off the track together and we are proud to be working with the world’s leading logistics provider as we look ahead to the biggest season ever for Formula 1.”

Arjan Sissing, Global Head of Brand Marketing at DHL Group, said:

“We are proud to continue our unique partnership for the years to come. Formula 1 has been delivering the ultimate in speed, precision and technology to its fans for over 1000 races and it is DHL who delivers Formula 1 across the globe. For more than four decades, our common values connect us with each other and made it possible to win any logistics races around the world, before the first tires touch the track. We are looking forward to defend our title in each of these races between the races.”

Paul Fowler, Global Motorsport Head at DHL Global Forwarding, said:

“An intercontinental triple header is where logistics is really put to the test. Even during the race, before the checkered flag is waved, the DHL team start dismantling and stowing equipment. Behind the scenes, we give our all to ensure that the teams and drivers can perform at their best, and that racing fans everywhere get to see the sport they love.”

