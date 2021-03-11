Fans can watch on Formula E’s website and social media channels, with interactive polls and quizzes also on Twitch

Following the Diriyah E-Prix last month, the next instalment of Formula E: Accelerate will unveil the Diriyah track, now available on rFactor2

Formula E: Accelerate – the six race esports series, featuring 24 of the fastest sim racers and all 12 real-world ABB FIA Formula E World Championship teams – begins the race towards its finale with Round 4, streaming on Formula E’s website and social media channels on Thursday March 11, 19.00 GMT.

The series, currently led by Erhan Jajovski representing ROKiT Venturi Racing, sees drivers and teams competing for the title, as well as a drive in a real-life Gen2 car and a share of a minimum €100,000 prize pool.

Alongside the all-action racing, the Round 4 show will feature 12 real-world Formula E drivers competing against each other on the rFactor2 sim, including winners of the recent Diriyah double header Nyck de Vries and Sam Bird. The other 12 real-world Formula E drivers will feature in the Formula E: Accelerate series finale.

Former F1 driver Romain Grosjean will take time out from supporting his R8G sim racing drivers Erhan Jajovski and Risto Kappet (representing NIO 333 Formula E Team) to show off his skills on rFactor2 and lay down a hot lap on the New York track.

Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team Principal Ian James will also be on the show, alongside British Touring Car Championship driver Jade Edwards, sharing her motorsport expertise.

The first three rounds of Formula E: Accelerate have been a highly-charged battle, watched by sim racing fans around the world with tight racing and hundredths of a second separating the quickest racers. This week they’ll take on a new circuit, with the latest round unveiling the Diriyah track and its historic desert surroundings of the UNESCO World Heritage site, now available on rFactor2.

This week’s race will also be the first on Twitch to offer real-time engagement with Formula E: Accelerate, in the form of predictions, polls, trivia and more, letting fans play with and against their friends. Formula E is teaming up with Sport Buff who provide an interactive platform over the top of sports video and action.