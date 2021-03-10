Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Terengganu FC (TFC) set the early pace in the 2021 Malaysian Super League with two wins out of two.

Recently crowned Charity Shield winners JDT followed up their 2-0 win over Kedah Darul Aman FC with another 2-0 scoreline against Penang FC.

But the islanders certainly did not make things easy for the seven-time MSL champions when they held out for long periods at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium before conceding two late goals.

Leandro Velazquez converted a penalty in the 81st minute to give JDT the lead before Fernando Rodriguez’s scrambling finish four minutes later wrapped things up for the southerners.

In the meantime, TFC kept up the pace at the top of the standings with a 3-1 win over Selangor FC at home at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium.

Following Jordan Mintah’s (35th minute) lead in the first half, Mohammad Rahmat Makasuf then doubled the advantage for the home team at the hour mark.

An own goal from TFC defender Muhd Ros Hasni in the 84th minute gave Selangor somewhat of a lifeline but Abdullah Hakimi would have the final say with the third goal for the homesters right at the end.

TFC had started the 2021 season with a 2-1 away win over UiTM FC.

On the other hand, Sri Pahang FC are at the bottom of the table with two losses from two matches played.

2021 MALAYSIAN SUPER LEAGUE

RESULTS

Terengganu FC beat Selangor FC 3-1

Kedah Darul Aman FC beat Sabah FC 2-0

JDT beat Penang 2-0

PJ City FC drew with Melaka United FC 2-2

Sri Pahang FC lost to Perak 2-0

Kuala Lumpur City FC beat UiTM 1-0

