Formula E has today announced Bridgestone Corporation as the official tyre supplier for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship starting from the 2026/27 Season.

The upcoming season will see the launch of Formula E’s next-generation GEN4 race car, setting a new global benchmark for speed, performance, and sustainability in electric motorsport. The announcement follows a joint launch event held yesterday in Rome, Italy, where leadership from Formula E, the FIA, and Bridgestone unveiled the new tyres alongside the GEN4 show car.

Delivering unprecedented acceleration (0–100 km/h in 1.8 seconds), 600kW (815bhp) of peak power, and permanent active All-Wheel Drive, the GEN4 machine is the fastest and most powerful car in Formula E history. Bridgestone will support this leap in performance by introducing its bespoke high-performance POTENZA tyre range tailored specifically for the demands of GEN4 racing.

To meet the extreme torque, power, and dynamic capabilities of the GEN4 car, Bridgestone has engineered the all-weather POTENZA GEN4 tyre. Designed for high grip, long-lasting durability, and adaptability across diverse city street circuits and road conditions worldwide, the tyre ensures wheel-to-wheel excitement throughout each race.

Additionally, Bridgestone introduced the POTENZA GEN4 for TYPHOON TYRE, a heavy-wet specification tyre engineered to deliver maximum grip and stability during severe rain conditions, ensuring continuous, safe, and exciting racing in all weather scenarios.

Aligned with Formula E’s commitment to environmental leadership, Bridgestone’s GEN4 tyre range incorporates 65% recycled and renewable materials. This includes carbon black derived from end-of-life tyre pyrolysis oil, silica sourced from rice husks, and natural rubber compliant with the Global Platform for Sustainable Natural Rubber (GPSNR) standards. Production utilises 100% renewable energy for heat and electricity, while freight operations leverage low-carbon logistics solutions in partnership with DHL.

As part of the multi-year partnership, Bridgestone will also act as the Official Race Title Sponsor for four major race weekends during the 2026/27 Season, including Mexico City, Berlin, Shanghai and the season finale in Tokyo.

Jeff Dodds, CEO, Formula E:

“We are delighted to welcome Bridgestone to Formula E as our sole tyre supplier for the 2026/27 Season and beyond. Combining rich motorsport heritage with cutting-edge sustainable innovation, Bridgestone is a fitting partner as we embark on this exciting new era. The GEN4 car represents the pinnacle of sustainable motorsport design, and we look forward to working with Bridgestone as we continue to redefine electric racing and lead the race for progress both on and off the track.”

Yasuhiro Morita, Global CEO and Representative Executive Officer, Bridgestone Corporation:

“Our return to the FIA World Championship is a major challenge that embodies Bridgestone’s history of passion and innovation. Under our Mission ‘Serving Society with Superior Quality,’ we have continued to push the limits with an insatiable quest for performance and a sense of responsibility for a better future through motorsports activities. On the supreme stage of Formula E, we will further evolve the balance of performance and sustainability and pioneer a new future for mobility. Together with organisers, teams, drivers, partners, and fans, we look forward to creating a new future.”

Marek Nawarecki, Senior Circuit Sport Director, FIA:

“Bridgestone’s appointment as the sole tyre supplier for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship marks an exciting new chapter as we enter the GEN4 era. The tyres will play a key role in delivering the performance and efficiency expected from this new generation of Formula E cars. Building on the collaboration already established during the development of the GEN4 tyres, we look forward to continuing this work with Bridgestone, Formula E and the teams to deliver tyres that meet the demanding requirements of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and contribute to close, competitive racing for drivers and fans.

Hiroshi Imai, Executive Officer, CPO, Global Motorsports, Bridgestone Corporation:

“We are truly delighted to showcase Bridgestone’s technology and passion to the world on the new stage of Formula E. In developing POTENZA GEN4, we pushed the limits of our technology to fully unlock the overwhelming performance of GEN4. In particular, the newly introduced POTENZA GEN4 for TYPHOON TYRE represents a symbolic evolution for the GEN4 era, enabling drivers to confidently take on even wet conditions. By supporting the dramatically evolved GEN4 from the ground up, we are also advancing initiatives toward carbon neutrality and resource circulation, striving to realise sustainable motorsport. We will continue to deliver the superior quality to circuits around the world, bringing new excitement and inspiration to racing fans worldwide.”

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