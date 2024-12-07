Formula E has partnered with MARCA, one of the world’s leading sports media outlets to provide fans around the globe with comprehensive coverage of the 11th season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, both in English and Spanish language

Fans will be able to follow championship coverage of all 16 races of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship when the season kicks off in São Paulo on 7th December

Formula E has today announced an exciting new partnership with Spanish-language sport daily, MARCA, bringing real-time coverage of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s 11th season to even more fans worldwide.

The collaboration will see MARCA deliver comprehensive coverage of all 16 races through its website and social media platforms, ensuring fans are kept up to date when all the action kicks off in São Paulo on 7 December.

The partnership aligns with Formula E’s mission to grow its international audience. Fans can look forward to exclusive content, videos and race highlights throughout the season, available through MARCA’s Spanish and English-language editions. By leveraging MARCA’s global platform, whose key markets include Spain, Mexico, USA and LATAM, Formula E will be able to highlight storytelling across technology, innovation and sustainability.

Jonathan Salt, VP, Media & Business Affairs, Formula E, said:

“This collaboration marks an exciting new chapter for Formula E as we continue to bring the thrill of all-electric racing to a worldwide audience. With MARCA as our partner, we are confident that fans everywhere will gain a deeper connection to the sport, the teams, and the sustainability mission that drives Formula E.”

Juan Ignacio Gallardo, CEO of MARCA said:

“At MARCA we are very pleased with this alliance. Formula E represents a necessary commitment to the future of the way we understand sport. From our position as a leader and benchmark in the international sports press, we will contribute to the expansion of this already growing championship, using all our loudspeakers to ensure that Formula E reaches the audience it deserves.”

