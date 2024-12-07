Simon Elissetche, the head coach of Timor Leste, said that the team is very well prepared to face Thailand in their opening game of Group A of the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024.Timor Leste will take on ASEAN champions Thailand at the Hang Day Stadium tomorrow night.“We have prepared well and the team is also in good condition. We will try our best for tomorrow’s match against Thailand which is a strong opponent, ranked No. 1 in Southeast Asia,” said Elissetche.“Most of our plays are from the domestic league. But we also several players playing abroad.”Responded Thailand head coach Masatada Ishii: “We have been preparing for the tournament since the start of this month so we are ready for the challenges ahead.“We are not only focussing on the senior players but also the younger players in Thailand. Our goal is to help these players refine their skills and techniques. This is the time to find a new generation of players for the Thai national team.” #AFF

